Suara.com – Gibran Rakabuming’s family just played at Sultan Andara’s house on Sunday (10/12/2023). Because it was the weekend, Gibran also invited Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah.

Judging from posts on social media, Jan Ethes seems to be familiar with Rafathar when he was at Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina’s house. The two of them even played basketball together.

Jan Ethes and Rafathar are known to have met several times since they were children. It’s not surprising that the two children of Indonesian celebrities immediately became close when they met again.

There was something interesting about Jan Ethes and Rafathar’s appearance when they played together last weekend. It turns out they were both wearing branded t-shirts.

Jan Ethes was seen wearing a white t-shirt combined with long jeans. Even though it’s not flashy, Jan Ethes’ t-shirt turns out to be from the world-famous fashion brand, Givenchy.

This fact is known from the brand on the chest of Jan Ethes’ t-shirt. The brand emboss is designed in white so it is not very visible from a distance.

Givenchy itself is a well-known fashion brand from Paris that has existed since 1952. It is not surprising that Givenchy products are priced at high prices, including Jan Ethes t-shirts.

Looking at the Cruise Fashion website, the t-shirt worn by Jan Ethes is from the Givenchy GIV LGO POLO JN24 collection. This cotton t-shirt is priced at 95 Pounds Sterling or around Rp. 1.8 million.

Meanwhile, Rafathar wore a t-shirt from a fashion brand that was no less flashy, namely BOSS. The eldest child of Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina wears BOSS Logo T-Shirts.

According to the prices displayed on the Next website, BOSS t-shirts like the one worn by Rafathar are priced at various prices depending on the size. Apparently the t-shirt is available in sizes for children aged 4 to 16 years.

The cheapest price for this t-shirt is 36 Pounds Sterling or around Rp. 706.5 thousand. Meanwhile, the most expensive is 46 pounds sterling or the equivalent of IDR 902.7 thousand.

It is not yet known what size Rafathar is wearing a BOSS T-shirt for. However, from the description above, it can be seen that the market price for BOSS t-shirts like the one worn by Rafathar is cheaper than Givenchy Jan Ethes t-shirts.