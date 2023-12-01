Boruto became very strong in a short time thanks to Koji Kashin’s teachings.

Chapter 4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has confirmed one of the great fandom theories, since Koji Kashin has been Boruto’s mentor during the time jump.

If you have been following the second part of the Boruto manga You will know that this has not been wasted, since Only four chapters have been enough to show the impressive growth that Boruto hadafter the time jump, acquiring immeasurable power that has placed him as one of the strongest characters in Kishimoto’s franchise.

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has had a very interesting start which has provided a small taste of the coming events that this new stage will have, which has had some twists and turns in a very short time, since Sasuke wasn’t Boruto’s only mentor during the time skipthis being a detail that would explain why this young ninja has been able to use some techniques that Sasuke does not possess.

In fact, the most recent chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has confirmed that Koji Kashin has been Boruto’s mentor during the time skipwhich explains how this ninja became so strong in a short time. Furthermore, this is a revelation that generates a lot of excitement within the fandom, who were hoping to see this mysterious character in action again.

It’s fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #4 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Koji Kashin’s influence on Boruto explains why the young ninja became so strong

As we have mentioned, The second part of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has developed in an epic waysince Boruto showed his immeasurable power from the first chapter, demonstrating that the training he received during the time jump helped him learn amazing techniquesthe Rasengan Uzuhiko being one of them, since it served to neutralize Code in moments.

The exceptional development that Boruto had after the time jump has been one of the most interesting details that the second part of the manga has had, since this young ninja has become the protagonist that the series so deserves and all thanks to the training he received from Koji Kashinsince the most recent chapter revealed that this enigmatic individual was Boruto’s mentor during these three years.

Koji Kashin’s influence on Boruto is evidentsince the techniques that this young man used after his return to Konoha to kill Code and his Grimes suggest that it was Jiraiya’s clone who trained Boruto, this being one of the great theories that ended up being confirmed in the most recent chapter. Likewise, Koji’s return has been incredible because thanks to his training he facilitated Boruto’s growth in a very short time.

This surprising revelation has awakened nostalgia in fans, since Boruto was trained by Jiraiya’s clonethe latter being his father’s mentor, so This parallelism has been very emotional and gratifyingdemonstrating that there is still much to see from Boruto, who among the many techniques he has learned from Koji is the use of toads from Mount Myoboku, which have been crucial in the plot of this franchise.

Furthermore, from what has been seen in these chapters of the manga, everything seems to indicate that Koji Kashin could have taught Boruto how to use Sage modesince the operation of the Uzuhiko Rasengan suggests that the young ninja is capable of using the energy of nature and combining it with his own chakra, this being a characteristic feature of this mode.

Without a doubt, Koji Kashin’s training of Boruto explains why this young ninja had exponential growth in a very short time, as he perfected his skills and learned new techniques to the point of becoming a formidable shinobi. In addition to this, Sasuke Uchiha’s previous teachings could have perfectly complemented Boruto’s development, reaching a truly amazing level.

It remains to wait for the plot to develop continue enjoying the incredible development that Boruto had after the time jumpsince he still has many more skills up his sleeve that he will presumably gradually use to defeat the new enemies that have been recently introduced.

