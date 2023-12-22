The latest chapter of the Boruto manga has revealed how Sasuke Uchiha was defeated.

Chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has revealed how Sasuke Uchiha was defeated during the time skip.

Chapter after chapter, the second part of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga continues to surprise fanssince in a very short time various shocking events have arisen that have shocked the followers, generating many questions regarding the direction that the plot has taken, since new villains have been introduced that will put the characters in great trouble. Boruto.

In fact, the last chapters of the manga unleashed many questions within the fandom, after revealing the fate of Sasuke Uchiha, who was defeated during the timeskipa detail that led many followers to wonder how this prominent ninja had this disturbing end.

However, it seems that fans' doubts have been clarified, since the most recent chapter of the manga has revealed through a Boruto flashback how Sasuke's defeat occurredwho was left in a state of unconsciousness after being turned into a tree.

It's fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

It has been revealed how Sasuke was defeated during the time skip

The most recent chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was one of the most anticipated by fanssince fans' expectations regarding this episode had increased after an official draft had been revealed that anticipated that it would address part of the great mysteries that occurred during the time jump, among them, La derrota de Sasuke Uchiha.

It is not surprising the enormous hype that this chapter generated within the fandom, since Sasuke Uchiha's defeat was one of the fans' biggest questions, as they wondered how this ninja was neutralized in this way by the Claw Grimes during the time jump. However, this episode has not disappointed fans, since through a flashback of Boruto It was revealed what really happened.

Chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has delved into Boruto's memorieswho has Flashed back to his training with Sasuke during the timeskiphaving a conversation in which the young Uchiha confirms that he has had exponential growth in his abilities.

Nevertheless, It seems that Boruto and Sasuke were ambushed by Code and the Claw Grimesso the prominent shinobi of the Uchiha did not hesitate to confront this villain, to the point of sacrifice himself so that his disciple could escapesince Sasuke tells him to get out already, because he is still no match for Code.

Sasuke tells Boruto that there is no way they can beat Code at the moment, so he must escape to survive and develop the skills that have been instilled in him, since this way there will be no one who can stop him. Furthermore, Sasuke asked him to Please take care of Sarada in his absence.these being the last words of this ninja, who was turned into a tree by the Claw Grimes.

This revelation has clarified one of the great unknowns of the followers, who They were wondering how the prominent Sasuke Uchiha ended up this way. in a state of permanent suspension upon being turned into a tree.

Sasuke's defeat motivated Boruto to train hard to become an exceptional shinobisince the words of his mentor and the skills he instilled in him were crucial for him to become the ninja he is today.

Notably, This chapter has finally shed light on what happened to Sasuke Uchihaanswering many of the concerns fans had about some of the mysteries that occurred during the time jump.

It remains to wait for more details to be revealed about the rest of the events that occurred during the time jump and how Boruto met Kashin Kojiwho became his mentor after the defeat of Sasuke Uchiha.

