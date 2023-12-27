In this way Sarada Uchiha could surpass her father in the second part of the Boruto manga.

Chapter 5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has hinted at how Sarada Uchiha will be able to surpass her father once and for all.

It is no secret to anyone that Sasuke Uchiha is one of the most powerful ninjas in Kishimoto's IP, well This prominent shinobi along with Naruto have placed themselves on the highest rung of the power ladder. of the franchise and that has been demonstrated in the events that occurred in Boruto.

Likewise, due to the great qualities and overwhelming power of Sasuke Uchiha There are few characters who have been able to surpass this shinobi, since he has set the bar very high in terms of powera detail that has made it difficult for the replacement generation to be on par with this prominent ninja, especially his daughter, Saradawho has distinguished herself as a very skilled and outstanding kunoichi, but is far from surpassing her father.

However, the most recent chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga could be about give Sarada the opportunity to shine and surpass her fatherbecoming a great kunoichi who raises the name of the Uchiha clan.

It's fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

The most recent chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hints at how Sarada will manage to surpass her father

The new villains that have been introduced in the second part of the Boruto manga will be crucial for readers to be able to fully enjoy the growth of many of the characters in the series after the time jump, since these individuals have made known part of their disturbing motivations, targeting several ninjas, including, Naruto Uzumaki.

If you know that The new villains calling themselves Sentient Divine Trees are copies of the victims of the Claw Grimes. of Code, so they have the appearance and power of said individuals, and in the most recent chapter we have been able to learn a little more about the motivations of these antagonists, since they have been reflecting on their new status, since each of them they have been set a goal that will define your personality and existence.

During this chapter, the name of Sasuke's clone, called Hidari, has been revealed, who Sarada Uchiha has been targeted, since these villains seem to have somewhat disturbing motivations and desires that put their potential victims in great danger. However, this is also a great opportunity for Sarada can show her great worth and face the almighty of his father and get over it once and for all.

This disturbing revelation could be the perfect opportunity for Sarada to officially surpass her father and position herself as one of the most prominent kunoichis in the series, leaving the Uchiha clan in style and managing to save Sasuke from the tragic fate he has suffered at the hands of the Claw Grimes of Code.

Notably Sarada managed to activate the mangekyo Sharingan before the time skipso her skills could have improved during all this time, so this would be the ideal opportunity for the young shinobi show your qualities and surpass your father once and for all.

On the other hand, This has not been the only interesting detail that the most recent chapter has left from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, since it has also been revealed how Naruto could die in this new stage of the series, since, like Sarada, one of the new villains has become interested in this prominent shinobi.

Without a doubt, chapter after chapter, the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has been full of fascinating revelations that herald a scene of lots of action in which several characters from the new generation will demonstrate the great growth they have obtained after the time jump, including Sarada Uchiha, who will have the opportunity to surpass her father officially.

