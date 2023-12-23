Everything seems to indicate that Naruto could die in this second stage of the manga.

Chapter #5 of the Boruto:Two Blue Vortex manga has hinted at how Naruto could die in this second stage of the work.

If you have been following the second part of the Boruto manga You will know that this has not been wasted, since only a few chapters have been enough to confirm that The time jump was a great success in the plotsince this took a 180 degree turn by introducing new villains that will put Boruto in great trouble.

Each chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has been responsible for putting things in their place, since during the development of the plot they have revealed part of the great mysteries of the seriesamong them, the tragic fate of Sasuke Uchiha and the state of Naruto Uzumaki, who were removed from the action and left in a state of indefinite suspension, details that have confirmed the role that both ninjas will have in this new stage of the series.

However, the most recent chapter of the manga has left great revelations, which have caused commotion within the fandom, since during this episode there could have been revealed what Naruto's death will be likewho as we know is trapped in Kawaki's Daikokuten dimension, since everything seems to indicate that his life is in danger despite being sealed.

It's fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

The latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hints at how Naruto could die

The most recent chapter of Boruto:Two Blue Vortex was one of the most anticipated by fanssince a few weeks ago it had been anticipated that this would address part of the great mysteries of the time jump, among them, the unfortunate defeat of Sasuke Uchiha, who was neutralized by Code and the Claw Grimes while training Boruto.

The explanation for Sasuke's defeat has provided more context on some incidents during the time jump, because fans were finally able to learn how this shinobi ended up turned into a tree. However, this has not been the only interesting detail that this chapter has left, since during this episode It has been hinted at how Naruto might die in the series.

For a few chapters now It was assumed that Naruto's destiny was not death, since Kawaki sealed him in the Daikokuten dimension to avoid any incident of this magnitude. However, the most recent chapter of the manga has made it clear that the seventh Hokage is still in grave dangersince one of the new villains has set Naruto as a target because you want to consume his chakra and kill him.

Jura, the leader of the new villains has decided to look for Naruto Uzumaki to devour his chakra and kill himthis being a revelation that completely changes the initial approach regarding the seventh Hokage, since it was taken for granted that this He wouldn't be in any kind of danger being sealed by Kawaki.. However, this detail brings Naruto back into the events of the series.

It should be noted that the objectives that each of these villains have set are in some way or another related to themsince they chose people who have had some connection with them, so some fans are already wondering how they can prevent Jura from reaching Naruto and eliminating him, since these antagonists at first glance They seem to have incredible abilities..

It seems that Boruto and the shinobi world are not the only ones in danger in the presence of the new villains called “Divine Conscious Trees”, who seem to have their own motivations and even Some of the characters in the IP have been targetedamong them, Naruto Uzumaki.

Without a doubt, This unexpected turn of events will presumably bring back Narutowho is in serious danger after the statements of Jura, the new villain who wants to consume his chakra and exterminate him, so we have to wait for the plot to develop to see what destiny has in store for the Seventh Hokage.

