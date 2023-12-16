The second part of the Boruto manga is about to address the events that occurred during the time jump.

Chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga will address the mysterious events that occurred during the time jump.

The second part of the Boruto manga has been developed in an extraordinary way, since in a few chapters shocking events have been addressed that have given it a 180 degree turn to this storysince new villains have been introduced that will put Boruto, who had shown sublime growth, in great trouble.

Evidently, The time jump has been a great success for the plot of Borutobecause this story has been reinvented in such a way that each chapter has left great mysteries in the plot, since it seems that the young ninja had to deal with endless events during the three years that he was away from Konoha.

However, the big doubts that fans have regarding the events that occurred during the time jump could be clarified, since The next chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is about to delve into these eventsbecause through the official Naruto website they have shared an official draft of the next episode, giving a small preview of what will be seen in the next installment of the manga.

It's fasting contains Spoilers for chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will delve into the great mysteries of the time jump in its next chapter

In a few chapters, The second part of the Boruto manga has addressed truly surprising eventsas it has shown the great growth of Boruto, who has been able to use one of the most incredible jutsus of this IP, but this is not all, since the terrible fate of Sasuke Uchiha has also been revealed during the time jump, detail which generated many doubts within the fandom.

The terrible fate of Sasuke Uchiha generated many doubts within the fandomas fans wondered how this ninja was caught by Code's Ten-Tails Grimes, who neutralized the prominent Shinobi in such a way that readers were left baffled.

However, everything seems to indicate that The followers will have an answer to this question in the next chaptersince an official draft of the next installment of the manga has been shared, which will delve into the mysteries of the time jump.

Through the official Naruto website it has been shared an official draft of the long-awaited chapter #5 of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, since they are aware that the previous episode left a huge cliffhanger that raised many questions within the fandomwho have been very eager to continue enjoying these new Boruto adventures.

In this draft you can see Sasuke and a jovial Boruto having a conversationa detail that suggests that the next chapter will have a flashback that will deepen and explain part of the great mysteries of the time jumpsince everything seems to indicate that it will show how the prominent shinobi of the Uchiha was captured by these terrible threats from Code.

Everything seems to indicate that the next chapters of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga will offer greater context of the events that occurred during the three years of the time jumpthis being one of the most anticipated moments by followers, who are eager to see how boruto became so strong and what happened during the time that the young ninja was away from Konoha.

Besides, These flashbacks will surely show what it was like that Kashin Koji became Boruto's teacher, and all the arduous process that led this shinobi to take on such a cold and distant personality, as he went from being a very noisy little boy like his father to becoming a teenager with a personality very similar to Sasuke's.

Without a doubt, The next chapters of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will continue to be very impressivesince the first episodes have not been wasted at all, so these flashbacks will give greater depth to this new stage of the manga.

