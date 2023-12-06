loading…

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo/The Japan Times

BERLIN – Defense Minister German Boris Pistorius said, Berlin is doing its best to provide the necessary military assistance to Ukraine . But he cautioned that Berlin and Kiev were not part of the same alliance.

Speaking in an interview with German television station ZDF on Tuesday, Pistorius dismissed speculation that Germany was providing its aid to Ukraine in an attempt to avoid its defeat by Moscow, but also to prevent Kiev from achieving a major victory.

“We give what we can. The same is true for almost all other allies and partners,” he said.

“Germany is not an ally of Ukraine and is therefore not included in the alliance,” he added as quoted by RT, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

Pistorius went on to recall that Germany is Ukraine’s second biggest supporter, after the United States. However, he acknowledged that the industrial base in Germany and Western countries was struggling to meet the high demand for military supplies.

“We currently have the problem that in certain areas the arms industry is not meeting demand as quickly as it is,” he said.

The German Defense Minister also said that while arms manufacturers were doing their best to increase production, Russia was doing the same despite unprecedented Western economic sanctions.

He also repeated his criticism of the European Union’s ambitious goal, first announced in March this year, to deliver one million artillery shells to Ukraine by the spring of 2024, and said it had raised unrealistic expectations and was unlikely to succeed. fulfilled.