Dear Giampaolo, it is It's a serious matter that motorcycle boots fall apart in just a few years. It is true that according to community regulations certain harmful substances can no longer be used in glues and this could reduce their tenacity over time, but since the 1960s the toxic elements used in glues have been progressively banned, starting with toluene in 1961, and research has always allowed us to find valid alternatives.

In addition to glues, however, it is important to use a cutting-edge production process. What allows large producers to ensure a minimum life cycle of five years from the time of purchase. That is, a serious motorcycle boot must “survive” for at least five years even in the worst storage conditions, such as long inactivity in a hot and humid closet.

These external factors accelerate the “natural” decay of materials, such as the hardening of plastics and rubber (exactly like the polystyrene of helmets). The EN 13634 footwear certification standard dedicates a chapter to bonding, not relating to durability, but to tenacity. These must resist a stress equal to 4 kg/cm. The player's Prexports are certified Level 1, the least protective. We would like to point out that the Company did not respond to our invitations to respond.