BOOM Studios brings us a new cosmic adventure starring a trio of emotional support pets

In the vast cosmos of graphic narrative, a new star shines with its own light. BOOM! Studios rolls out the red carpet for Man's Best, a sci-fi comic series that defies convention. On board this odyssey we find an unusual trio, not of caped heroes, but of emotional support pets. Its mission: to be the beacon of hope for a humanity mired in despair.

An unprecedented merger

By mixing the cuteness of pets with a science fiction plot, Man's Best is shaping up to be a milestone in the genre. The story revolves around the Starship Horizon, a spaceship in search of a new home for a humanity trapped in the grip of bad decisions and corporate greed. But fate is capricious, and an accident leaves the crew captured, turning these pets, equipped with amazing technology, into their owners' last hope.

Pornsak Pichetshote, known for The Good Asian, shares that Man's Best is his most personal story to date. “Who would have thought that a comic about a cat in a mech suit and a French bulldog with a rocket ship would be my most intimate work?” he muses. This fusion of adventure and excitement is what makes Man's Best so special. For his part, artist Jesse Lonergan, whose previous work includes “Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea,” adds his own touch of genius to the project. “I've never had the opportunity to draw so many adorable things in such a crazy sci-fi context,” he says.

A visual journey

In the heart of Man's Best, Jesse Lonergan unfolds a visual feast that elevates the narrative. Each page is a testament to his ability to fuse the adorable with the extraordinary. The character designs, from a cat in a mechanical suit up to a bulldog with a rocket, are a clear reflection of the innovation and detail that Lonergan brings to the world of comics. Her art not only complements Pichetshote's story, but enriches it, taking readers on a journey through vibrant alien landscapes and thrilling action scenes.

On the other hand, Man's Best stands out for its ability to connect emotionally with readers. Pets, often seen as loyal companions in real life, become unexpected heroes here. This approach provides a new perspective about the relationship between humans and their pets, exploring themes of loyalty, bravery and unconditional love. The combination of a gripping plot with exceptional art promises to make Man's Best a must-have in every comic book lover's library.

A comic that defies expectations

Eric Harburn, series editor, is full of praise: Man's Best is like nothing you've seen before. It's charming, exciting, fun and makes you think. “It is a true masterpiece from Pornsak, Jesse and Jeff.” Man's Best #1 is scheduled for publication on March 20, 2024, and promises to be a unique experience for comics fans.

This comic is not just a science fiction story; It is a mirror that reflects our own struggles and triumphs. Through the adventures of these pets, Pichetshote and Lonergan invite us to reflect on friendship, loyalty and hope in difficult times. With a narrative that combines the tender with the epic, this comic is destined to capture hearts and minds, proving that in the universe of graphic narrative, even the smallest creatures can have the biggest adventures.