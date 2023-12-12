Discover the new team of misfits from BOOM Studios

In a world where despair and darkness reign, a light of hope and challenge emerges in the form of a comic. BOOM! Studios brings us I Heart Skull-Crusher, a youth series in the purest Mad Max style, which promises to revolutionize the concept of post-apocalyptic sports comics.

An adventure of courage and friendship

The story introduces us to a devastated United States, where survival is a sport and ambition a necessity. Here, we meet Trini, an 18-year-old girl with a dream: to compete in the feared and exciting sport of Screaming Pain Ball. To reach the heights of her idol, Skull-Crusher, Trini knows she can’t do it alone. She will need the help of a group of misfits, each with her own story and abilities, to traverse the desolate American wastelands and take on the Queen Mob’s deadly tournament.

The comic, written by Josie Campbell and illustrated by Alessio Zonno, is a testament to what it means to pursue a dream against all odds. Campbell, known for her work as writer, producer and co-developer on the Adult Swim animated series My Adventures With Superman, brings her expertise in exciting narratives and deep characters. Her previous work at DC, such as The New Champion of Shazam! and Amazons Attack, highlights her ability to create powerful and moving stories.

A journey of self-realization and challenges

On the other hand, Alessio Zonno, with experience in titles such as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover for BOOM! and IDW Publishing, brings a unique and vibrant aesthetic to the series. The combination of his art with Campbell’s narrative creates a perfect synergy, which promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

I Heart Skull-Crusher is scheduled for release on March 13, 2024 under the BOOM! label. Box. The debut issue will feature a main cover by Zonno and a variant by R1c0, offering fans a visually stunning look into the world of Trini and her team.

A comic that promises to break the mold

The official synopsis reveals a plot full of action, comedy, queer characters, and both physical and emotional challenges. It’s a story of courage, friendship, and determination, elements that Campbell enthusiastically describes: I Heart Skull-Crusher is everything I love: queer characters, anime influences, action, comedy, broken hearts, broken bones, and post-mortal combat. apocalyptic, all in one beautiful package.”

Zonno shares this enthusiasm, expressing his love for working on the project and for the story they are creating together. His words reflect a deep immersion in the world of I Heart Skull-Crusher, promising a unique experience for readers.

A heroine in a world without rules

Trini, the soul of I Heart Skull-Crusher, represents a new generation of heroes in a desolate and brutal setting. It is not only her skill in Screaming Pain Ball that makes her stand out, but also her strength of character and his determination. Trini, despite being young, embodies the resilience and courage necessary to face the challenges of a post-apocalyptic world. Her story is one of overcoming and tireless struggle, a reflection of youth making its way in a world full of adversity.

The setting of I Heart Skull-Crusher is inspired by the desolate landscape of Mad Max, but with a unique twist that mixes the aesthetics of extreme sports with survival in a chaotic world. This combination creates a unique atmosphere that captures both the despair as the esperanza, serving as the perfect backdrop for the story of Trini and her team. Campbell and Zonno’s ability to fuse these elements guarantees an unforgettable experience for readers, immersing them in a world where danger and adventure are found on every page.

A quote for all comic fans

I Heart Skull-Crusher is not just a comic; It is a story of resistance, of fighting for what you believe in and of finding strength in adversity. With a team of misfits as protagonists, it teaches us that even in the darkest times, friendship and determination can lead us to achieve the impossible.

This comic is a must-see for fans of exciting adventures and stories of overcoming. So mark your calendars for March 13, 2024 and get ready to be a part of Trini and her team’s epic journey in I Heart Skull-Crusher.