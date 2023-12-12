The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) once again recommends the use of masks for Americans. These are not mandatory guidelines, but Mandy Cohen – CDC director – wanted to reiterate the importance of taking all possible precautions in this phase of increased spread of all respiratory viruses. Various US hospitals and health centers – reports ‘Il Sole 24 Ore’ – are starting to implement the use of masks again for patients and visitors. According to the latest data, Cohen said, infections with the respiratory syncytial virus are now “high”, Covid-19 continues to increase, and an increase in pneumonia is also observed.

American health officials have urged the entire population, in particular those over 65, to hurry up and get all available vaccinations and to take all possible precautions such as using masks, ventilating closed environments and continually washing their hands.