Boom Image Studio booms: from a Spa it becomes an LLC. In 2022 unpaid losses of 7.4 million. The large deficit is due to the devaluation of the investment in the German LemonOne

Many “VIPs” were left empty-handed Andrea Guerra a Nerio Alessandri between Luigi Berlusconi they remained in hand just crumbs from what was supposed to be the “Amazon of photography”, the start up that would revolutionize the world of commercial communication. We are talking about Boom Image Studio (Bis), an Italian company specialized in the creation of photographic content for major brands such as D&G, Luxottica, Glovo and Westwingfounded in Milan in 2018 by three young entrepreneurs, Federico Mattia Dolci, Giacomo Grattirola and Jacopo Benedetti.



The company closed on budget 2022 with revenues stable at 2.9 million euros and costs for 4.1 million but the last line saw a “shock” red of 21.8 million after they had been accumulated in previous years losses not repaid for 7.4 million. The large deficit of 2022 is due to 14 million writedown of the unfortunate investment in the German LemonOne, active in the same sector as Bis, 95% of which was acquired following the issue by Bis of warrants which attributed to the ex-shareholders of LemonOne the right to subscribe to shares of different categories in the purchasing company, at certain conditions. But things didn’t go well because of the less than brilliant situation Bis (who did not see her rich contract renewed with Deliveroo and did not obtain bridge finance from Atempo Growth) and that criticism of LemonOne led the latter to liquidation.

From here there drastic care taken by the shareholders’ meeting Of Bis which decided to cover all the losses by first eliminating the reserves and then eliminating the capital and subsequently reconstituting it to 100 thousand euros. A decision that saw some shareholders abstain and vote against Alessandri which with its Alfin had 1.9%. The other shareholders such as the United Ventures fund (39%), Guerra (with 5.3% and then on the board of directors), Berlusconi (0.005%) and VC Partners Invest 1, investment vehicle controlled by Vintage Capital srl, led by Stefano Siglienti, Luca Riboldi (head of investments of Banor Sim), Enzo Ricci’s Viris and many others. The point is that after the drastic treatment almost all the shareholders decided to demobilize and sold 99.99% to Pixel Moda (controlled by the Cypriot Bella Tec) which creates content for e-commerce.

Bis has thus transformed itself from a spa into a limited companythe board of directors (Guerra included) resigned and it was appointed a sole director. At the same time, the capital was reduced to 10 thousand euros of which 9 thousand 995 belonged to Pixel Moda and one euro each to Berlusconi, Federico Giuppani, Cristiane Pessoa, Viris and Vc Partners Invest. In short, Boom went boom and this explains why already a year ago many photographers who worked for the company were complaining about not being paid.

