Many millionaires and successful people share a common trait: their passion for reading. It is almost a tradition that in the final stretch of the year Bill Gates or the former president of the United States Barack Obama, in addition to some predictions about what the future holds, share their list of literary recommendations for 2024.

Some of the literary recommendations of these relevant people have influenced many of the decisions they made during the past year, or may condition those they make in the past. Others, like Elon Musk's recommendations, have been a constant in his life that have served as inspiration on which his career has been built.

Bill Gates focused on his philanthropic work. Bill Gates has confessed to being an inveterate reader on numerous occasions, to the point of always being accompanied by a bag full of books wherever he goes. The tycoon has published a very Christmassy video on his personal page with his list of recommended readings.

From his reading list, one can guess the Microsoft founder's concern about climate change and the world's health problems, which the millionaire tries to address through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation projects that he directs.

'The Harmony of Cells' by Siddhartha Mukherjee. As Bill Gates explains, “it begins by explaining how life evolved from single-celled organisms, and then shows how every human disease or consequence of aging boils down to when something goes wrong in the body's cells.” 'It's Not the End of the World' by Hannah Ritchie. The author is a data scientist at the University of Oxford, so in her work she tries to shed a thread of hope about climate change based on data, not apocalyptic predictions. 'Invention and innovation' by Vaclav Smil. The author himself acknowledged in the documentary 'Bill Gates: Under the Magnifying Glass' that Gates was probably the only one who had read (and understood) all of his books. Once again, Smil's work is among his recommendations.

Barack Obama: movies, music and books. The former president of the United States is another of the appointments expected before the end of the year, but he has not been content with recommending some books, he has also shared his favorite music and movie playlist of 2023.

In terms of literature, the former leader has shared on his future of humanity.

'The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store' by James McBride. The author received the National Medal of the Humanities in 2015 from Obama himself. 'King: A Life' by Jonathan Eig. A review of the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. 'The Maniac' by Chilean Benjamín Labatut. The most technological title on Obama's reading list explores the evolution of AI and its relationship to the future of humanity.

Elon Musk, inspiration for an entire career. The case of Elon Musk is somewhat peculiar, since the books have served as inspiration for all the business bets that he has made in his career. The richest man in the world according to the Forbes list does not hide his passion for science fiction books, and he has used some names that appear in his favorite novels in his projects.

'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' by Douglas Adams. Elon Musk read this novel when he was a teenager in South Africa, and considers it one of the most influential in his life and is directly linked to the philosophy behind the development of xAI. As a curiosity, the millionaire pointed out that the launch date of this AI added up to 42, like the answer to the meaning of life given by the supercomputer in the novel. 'The Player of Games' by Iain M. Banks. Another of Elon Musk's reference novels has been Banks' Culture series. His admiration for the work has reached the point of naming the mobile landing platforms of the SpaceX rockets after the ships that appear in the novel: “Just Read the Instructions” and “Of Course I Still Love You”, in memory of the deceased author.

Mark Zuckerberg, many points in common with Bill Gates. The founder of Meta, in addition to being a dedicated athlete, is also a voracious reader. His literary tastes have often coincided with those of other millionaire founders such as Bill Gates, in their search for new concepts in entrepreneurship and the humanities.

'Sapiens: From Animals to Gods' by Yuval Noah Harari. Zuckerberg took note of Bill Gates' recommendation from years ago and read this book because of his vision of the trajectory of humanity. 'The Lean Startup' by Eric Ries. The founder of Meta has praised this book for being an accurate analysis of the difficulty of innovation and entrepreneurship. 'The Structure of Scientific Revolutions' by Thomas S. Kuhn. It addresses the paradigm shift that the most innovative scientists constantly face every time they make a great discovery that changes everything established. “I think we would all be better off if we invested more in science and acted on the results of research. I am excited to explore this topic further,” said Zuckerberg.

