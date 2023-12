Midwinter horns, pancakes and fried liver sausage and four black horses for a stately stagecoach. Old times were revived yesterday along and on the old Twentseweg; the road between Almelo and Zwolle. In the carriage, among others, King's Commissioner Andries Heidema and several mayors. And all for the presentation of a book about the Twentseweg. A road that was not really pleasant to travel on for centuries.