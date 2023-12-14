The payroll receipt is a document that records the money paid to a worker, along with all the deductions that his salary is subject to, such as taxes, discounts, additional premiums, credits and other details..
In addition, it contains information about the performance of work, that is, it indicates, in addition to the payment, the data of the worker and the employer.
A good payslip should contain:
Employee name and details
Skipper's name and information about him
Salary based on quotation, diary, integrated diary
Perceptions
Deductions
Disabilities
Contributions
Type of day
Department
Type of regime before the SAT
Settlement Period
But for many people, the pay stub goes unnoticed and is often forgotten. More so now, since in several places it is only issued virtually. But you should consider checking it from time to time and, above all, take care of it because it has an underrated usefulness.
It is proof of your monthly incomethat is, beyond being informative for yourself, it is a useful document to verify your income in a credit procedure. In the event of any discrepancy, it acts as a proof for clarification
Serves for you annual tax return before the SAT
Proof of payment of your taxes and contributions as dictated by law
In general, It helps you know what and how you are paid in a certain period
For your employer, it is also proof that he paid his workers
In general, the payroll receipt is not only useful for the worker, but also for the employer himself. Even, It can be a legal resource that can prevent several headaches..
Furthermore, keeping them, especially from several months ago, It can also help you when a loan requires the analysis of your salary from a previous time..
