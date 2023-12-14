The Christmas season represents for many the handling of large amounts of money due to the distribution of bonuses and crime knows it.so it is important to take security measures to maintain the integrity of your resources and prevent the commission of a crime.

This is how the Secretary of Security of the State of Jalisco makes available to citizens the Safe Account Holder program, which seeks to ensure that the person is accompanied by police officers when they go to a bank to make cash withdrawals and/or deposits.

What do you need to apply for the Secure Account Holder program?

Call to 33 3668 7942 and request State Police Insurance Account Holder They will arrive at the place you indicate

It is necessaryor that you identify yourself to the officers, who should not ask you about the amount of cash you are carrying

You will receive police accompaniment to your bank.reference

Carry out your banking operation

The officers will escort you back to the site that you tell them and, upon reaching your destination, they will leave. Remember that this service It is free and operates according to banking hours.

The Guadalajara Police also provides the service

In addition to the State Government, the Guadalajara Security Police Station also offers police accompaniment service to banking clients. To request it, the citizen will have to call 1201-6070although you can also request it directly with the police units, who will ask for some information to fill out a form.

