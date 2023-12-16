In the heyday of the gratuity depositbank customers are struggling to move their money, at least with respect to electronic transfers.

Friday was a fortnight and many workers received, in addition to their salary, the bonus payment in Mexico, but it was not the only thing that fell, since several banking applications had a drop in their online and mobile banking services.

This Saturday the failures of different banking apps continueafter yesterday, at 8:40 p.m., BBVA officially announced interruptions in its application, following reports from users through social networks.

According to Downdetector, a digital platform that reports on the current state of websites, in the last few hours, Mobile applications from banks such as Santander, BBVA, Banorte and Citibanamex have presented problems in their operation.

For its part, Santander has not issued any statement regarding this on its social networks.. However, Downdetector notes that As of December 15 at 2:38 p.m. there were more than 260 reports of intermittencies, presenting 58% of problems when logging in, 40% in transfers and 3% on the web.

In the case of BBVAthe graphs of the tool for detecting problems with the user indicate that after the announcement issued on the account of X, formerly Twitter, of the bank, lThe application began to function normally, with only 37 reports of failures until 10 a.m. on December 16.

Banorte, the bank with the most reports of failures in virtual services this Saturday

Furthermore, in the case of Banorte, Downdetector also highlights some peaks in the report graphs since 11:44 a.m. on December 15, with the increases in the number of reports being constant until today.

In the case of this Mexican banking institution, 51% of failures are recorded in mobile banking, 29% in online banking and 20% when logging into the app.

However, despite user reports, This bank has not issued any statement in this regard either.nor responses to user messages sent through social networks.

Citibanamex also presents reports of failures since yesterday

Meanwhile, Citibanamex also considerably increased the volume in the number of failure reports, starting at 11:51 a.m. on December 15.

“Citibanamex's very poor service is back with (1) the crash of its App, (2) the inefficiency of telephone service, and (3) the loop of horror for not being able to access the account because they suspended passwords due to inactivity. Ah “App infested with advertising,” mentioned an X user, requesting the attention of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

61% of the total reports indicate failures when logging into the app; Meanwhile, the service is responding to user complaints on social networks, offering as an alternative the use of its digital channels such as ATMs, BancaNet, audiomatics and correspondents.

