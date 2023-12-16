Did you get your bonus and want to save a little? Although it is difficult, this is a practice that financial institutions suggest to deal with unforeseen events.. So here we recover some suggestions for you to achieve this purpose.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) suggests saving a part of the bonus for commitments during the yearespecially those that appear unexpectedly and that regularly disrupt personal finances.

Despite the difficult economic scenario we are experiencing, if your decision is to save some of your bonus, the Condusef itself tells you what you should do and what you should not do in the habit of saving and here we share it with you:

What yes:

Think before making an expense

Be constant

Keep a goal in mind

To be organized

Resist the temptations that advertising encourages

Look for opportunities to reduce expenses

Go to the market with a list of what you need

What not:

Impulsive spending

Forget your goal

The disorganization

Be a victim of advertising

Failure to prepare and follow a budget

Taking money from your savings fund because you finished the fortnight early

Aguiando: Learn about “The challenge of saving”

Condusef also invites you to complete a savings challenge that consists of save 150 pesos every Friday throughout the year and thus be able to reach the goal of 7,800 pesos at the end of the year that you can use to purchase durable goods, repair your home or take a vacation.

The important thing, Condusef stressed, is Don't “borrow” from your savingsis having the idea that you do not have that money until the goal is met.

When should the bonus be delivered?

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year, workers in Mexico receive payment for their bonus. This is a monetary income as a reward with which some people make their payments or invest it in the celebrations..

Don't let it pass you by! In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), The deadline to receive the 2023 bonus is December 20, so you have to be attentive so that it is deposited on time.

