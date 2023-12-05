The 2023 bonus It is a mandatory benefit that workers must receive in accordance with the Federal Labor Law (LFT) by the end of the year.

He article 87 of this law establishes that this economic benefit must be delivered before December 20, the deadline to be granted to workers.

By law, the amount is equivalent to 15 days salaryat least, however there are some work failures that can reduce the total of this important benefit; Here we tell you the details.

Can my bonus be discounted for missing it?

There are some situations where the employer can deduct of the total amount corresponding to the bonus. Among these, as stipulated in article 42 of the LFT, there may be unjustified absences, or unpaid leave, although this depends on the contract previously agreed upon by both parties.

In case you have temporary disability granted by the insurance, you must receive the full bonus, without discounts. The same thing happens with the paternity leave, and maternity leave.

In case of workers obliged to pay alimony, they receive a variable discount on all their income, bonus included. The percentage usually varies between a 25% y 30%although it can escalate up to 50% in some cases; The employer and employee must always be notified of these mandatory discounts.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Bonus Federal Labor Law

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions