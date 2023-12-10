The defender’s explosion and Allegri’s habit of success keep the Scudetto dream alive for the Bianconeri. The Premier’s eyes are on him, but Giuntoli has locked him down until 2028…

Filippo Cornacchia

December 10th – 10.37am – MILAN

The mascot is always the zebra, but behind the Juventus cavalcade there are “the Cats and the fox”. Opposite worlds that attract each other. Federico started from the bottom that couldn’t be lower, also passing through the dirt fields of Promozione and Eccellenza, and he is bringing the Bianconeri back to the top with decisive goals. Monza and Naples, in seven days. While Max, after having reached the peak in the years of the championships in series (6 between Milan and Juventus), of the Champions League finals (2) and of frequenting the great stars (from Cristiano Ronaldo on down), took a step back and he got back into the game to lead a group of kids with less talent, but an incredible spirit. The result is this concrete Lady who continues to remain in the wake of Inter (-2), with the dream of playing for the Scudetto all the way.

THE HEIR TO THE BBC

—

Gatti started from afar. “I worked in the market – he told Tg1 yesterday – and was a window and door fitter and a bricklayer. Now the goal is to win the national team for next summer and then win something with Juve”. In less than two years he became a starter and entered the Italian tour. And in seventy days he went from the hell of Reggio Emilia to the paradise of Friday, when by jumping higher than anyone else he decided the direct clash against Napoli, champions of Italy. From the “Mai dire Goal” own goal against Sassuolo to three decisive goals: the one that gave the lead in the derby against Turin (7 October) and the Monza-Napoli one-two. Two six-point goals. And anything but random. Behind the explosion of Gatti, chosen by captain Danilo as the symbol of Juventus “until the end”, there is the hunger of those who started from the bottom and are not scared in the face of the first difficulties. But there is also a boy who goes out of his way for his teammates and for this reason he is loved by everyone at Continassa. Starting with Dusan Vlahovic, his best friend. Allegri with Federico is using a formula already tested in the past with many Bianconeri on the launching pad. Initial training, with a lot of bench work as happened last season. Pats on the back when he makes mistakes, like in Reggio Emilia. And nitpicking when euphoria and external compliments exceed the alert level. It is no coincidence that, as a psychologist even before being a coach, Max was careful to underline in the post-Napoli post that “with Federico there is work to be done to improve the defensive movements”. Extraordinary on the pitch and on the video with the staff are part of the defender-bomber’s daily life. The black and white BBC is the shining star. Unattainable, but also a source of inspiration. Gatti inherited Barzagli’s role on the centre-right, Bonucci’s sense of goal and Chiellini’s wickedness.

THE RITUAL WITH GIUNTOLI

—

Giorgio also shares that “chest to chest” way of celebrating. The vigorous “hugs” with Cristiano Giuntoli at the end of the match are now a ritual. It may also be – but not only – why the Juventus director has renewed Gatti’s contract (2028) and intends to resist the Premier’s advances which could recur as early as the winter. The era of the untouchables is over at Juventus. But at the moment, both for Allegri and for the Gatti club, there is no question, both on the pitch and on the transfer market. Surely the English sirens, right now, are the last thing on Federico’s, Dario Paolillo’s and Luca Carnaghi’s minds, friends and confidants even before agents since their amateur days. Yesterday Gatti only had one thing on his mind: his partner Greta’s birthday, which he celebrated in great relaxation.

TO THE MAX

—

If Gatti is the surprise, the fox is a confirmation. Allegri knows how to win and continues with a low value, partly out of good luck and partly out of strategy. Yet the numbers of this Juventus are ambitious. Especially when compared with the years in which the Allianz Stadium was nicknamed the “home of championships”. A better cruising speed than the current one – 36 points in 15 days – Juventus only had it on three occasions during the cycle of 9 consecutive tricolors. In the season of the record 102 points with Antonio Conte on the bench (then there were 40). And twice with Max: in 2017-18 there were 37 and in 2018-19, with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in the engine, even 43. The last time the Lady celebrated the title (2019-20, with Sarri) they were always 36 at this point in the championship…

