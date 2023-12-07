El Hormiguero will close the week in the best possible way. It is not every day that a person with millions of followers on social networks is welcomed onto the set, which is why Pablo Motos feels especially proud to be able to welcome Lola Lolita for the first time.

The influencer became famous on musical.ly, which later became TikTok. It is precisely on that social network where the woman from Alicante has more than 11 million fans, being one of the Spanish content creators with the most followers.

It is the first time that the program will receive Lola, however, other colleagues have already been with Pablo. In fact, María Pombo, Dulceida and Laura Escanes attended together and gave some advice for young people who want to be influencers.

At only 21 years old, the young woman from Alicante will be in charge of bringing El Hormiguero closer to the digital world. A magical night is coming… You can’t miss it!