We were hoping to see the GTA VI trailer this Tuesday, December 5 at three in the afternoon Spanish time but a leak has changed Rockstar Games’ plans at the last minute. After the first trailer for the highly anticipated game began to circulate online, the studio in charge of its development decided to leave its original idea behind to finally publish it ahead of time.

Here are the first official images of Grand Theft Auto VI. The trailer invites us to live an open world adventure with the characteristic style of the saga that recovers one of the most iconic and beloved cities in a combination of modernity and nostalgia. We are talking about Vice City (inspired by Miami), which we saw in the installment of the same name released in 2002.

Developing.