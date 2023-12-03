loading…

Philippine security forces blame foreign terrorists for the church bombing. Photo/Reuters

MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned the deadly bombing on Sunday (3/3/2023). He blamed “foreign terrorists”, as police and military beefed up security in the south of the country and around the capital Manila.

At least four people were killed and at least 50 people were injured after a bomb exploded during a Catholic morning mass at a university gymnasium in Marawi, a city in the south of the country that was besieged by Islamist insurgents for five months in 2017.

“I strongly condemn the senseless and most heinous acts committed by foreign terrorists,” Marcos said in a statement, reported by Reuters. “Extremists who commit violence against innocent people will always be considered enemies of our society.”

Law enforcement operations to bring to justice the perpetrators of “terrorist activities” will “continue”, Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro said at a press conference.

There were “strong indications of a foreign element” in the bombing, Teodoro said, declining to elaborate so as not to disrupt the ongoing investigation.

Fragments of a 16 mm mortar were found at the scene, senior police official Emmanuel Peralta said at a press conference.

The blast in Marawi, the capital of Lanao del Sur province, came after a series of military operations against local pro-ISIS groups in the southern Philippines, the army chief said, including an operation on Sunday in Lanao del Sur that resulted in the killing of a civilian. leader of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute group.

“There is a possibility that what happened this morning was a retaliatory attack,” Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Romeo Brawner said at a press conference.

The IS-linked Maute captured Marawi in May 2017, seeking to make it a “wilayat” – or governorate – of Southeast Asia for IS. In the five months of fighting that followed, Islamist fighters and Filipino troops killed more than a thousand people, including civilians.