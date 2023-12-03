loading…

The Philippine military is on high alert after a bomb exploded during Sunday Mass at a university. Photo/Reuters

MANILA – Military Filipina was on high alert on Sunday (3/12/2023) after a bomb exploded killing four people and wounding several others during a Catholic Mass at a university gymnasium in the south of the country. Authorities called the attack an act of Islamic terrorism.

“I strongly condemn the senseless and most despicable act committed by foreign terrorists,” said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Extremists who commit violence against innocent people will always be considered enemies of our society,” he stressed as quoted by Reuters.

The explosion in Marawi, a city besieged by pro-ISIS militants for five months in 2017, came after the killing of 11 combatants in a military operation on Friday in Maguindanao del Sur about 200 km away.

Urging the public to remain calm, Marcos posted on social media platform X that he had instructed the national police and armed forces to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities.

“Rest assured we will bring the perpetrators of this cruel act to justice,” he stressed.

Speaking to reporters as explosives disposal experts were deployed, Philippine Army Major General Gabriel Viray III called the attack on Mindanao State University an “act of terror.”

“Currently we are on high alert and our troops remain vigilant as we determine the motive and identify the perpetrators to truly ascertain who is behind it,” said Viray.

Philippine military officials surveyed the gymnasium, which appeared intact except for burn marks in the center where the explosion occurred, according to images shared by the Lanao del Sur government on its Facebook account. White plastic chairs can be seen scattered around.