Pereyra, Lucca and Payero sign the hat-trick with which Cioffi's team closes the match in 52 minutes

by our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

30 December 2023 (change at 5.09pm) – Udine

An overwhelming Udinese recovers everything in one fell swoop and Bologna looks like the (very, very) “normalized” Cinderella just after midnight. Three goals and a clear dominance: Udinese has never been so beautiful and effective just as Bologna has never seemed – even just for 5 minutes in a row – that Bologna which had reached and experienced fourth place in the standings. In essence: Pereyra is inside everything and makes it 1-0, then the wild Payero who makes it 3-0 after Lucca's right side for the second goal, precisely that Lucca who in the recent past could have gone to Bologna but chose the 'Ajax. Bologna annihilated and never managed to play their game due to the continuous aggression of an Udinese team who took their second victory in the championship and their first at home. Motta made one mistake: it certainly happens, and it is the first time that his Bologna does not experience the match from within and as a protagonist. While Cioffi guessed everything, deserving the three points.

Hits Pereyra

Cioffi confirms what he said the day before: and so Okoye plays in place of Silvestri while Lucca leads the attack a few steps ahead of Pereyra; Motta, for his Bologna followed by 3000 fans, chooses not to spend Orsolini immediately and to use him as a later weapon, and so here is Urbanski (his first starter) on the left wing and Saelemaekers who goes wide on the right, as in the past of Milan. Bologna comes from four victories in a row including the Italian Cup, Udinese haven't won for too long, November 4, 2023, at home against Milan, and it's clear that they want the decisive turn in front of their fans. The start is a double punishment for Udinese who know how to regroup quickly and ferociously as soon as possession reaches Bologna: Motta's team works slowly, studying the right loopholes which are difficult to find in the Friulian castle. Udinese comes out with counterattacks and free kicks: in the third, Skorupski comes out but against Ferguson, the goalkeeper loses blood and is treated for treatment in the 13th minute. The first shot towards the goal is from Pereyra, very high. It's an Udinese that seeks more pressure and depth than in recent matches, trying to devitalize Bologna's game at birth: there is an error by Kristiansen, Skorupski opposes Ebosele and Kamara twice. Fourth corner and Udinese take the lead: serve by Lovric, minute 23, ball outside the area, shot by Payero that Skorupski doesn't hold, here's Pereyra who puts it in with Skorupski himself not flawless and Beukema who fails to neutralize. In the 41st minute, Udinese again: Payero tries again from 35 meters and Skorupski has to intervene alongside the left post with some difficulty. Cioffi's team doesn't let Bologna play and they limit themselves to two shots in front of goal but high, from Calafiori and Zirkzee: too little to be the Bologna that deserved fourth place. Okoye practically touched the ball once (coming out of a corner) throughout Side A of the match.

Udinese overflowing

Bologna isn't there and the demonstration is given by the 2-0: Udinese works on the edge of the area, Pereyra shoots a shot then deflected by Lucca in a regular position (held on-side by Beukema): the Blueenergy Stadium explodes of joy for a home victory that he had not yet seen this year. Then, also the 3-0: with the defense absent, Payero scores a hat trick after 8' of the second half. Devastating second half for Bologna, so Motta changes four at once and switches to 3-5-1-1, mirroring a decidedly uncatchable Udinese. Orsolini, Fabbian, Aebischer and Lucumi are in but it's still Udinese who scores but with Lucca offside. Cioffi puts on Samrdzic and Thauvin, two who know how to play football, while in midfield Zirkzee – already booked – risks a second yellow: studs exposed on Payero, Orsato doesn't see, the VAR doesn't intervene for the direct red card perhaps because his foot scraped, even if the guidelines on such interventions would be strict. The end is with Bologna foaming something similar to their own ideas and Udinese flying towards the party: first victory at home and second of the season. 2023 opened with Bologna who won in Udine (15 January) and ended with a “libecciata” for Motta's team who nevertheless received the consolatory greeting of the three thousand fans.

