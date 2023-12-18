Without the big players Lukaku and Dybala, Mou's team struggles against a faster and well-placed opponent. Moro opens the goal, Kristensen's own goal closes the score

Matteo Dalla Vite

17 December 2023 (modified 18 December 2023 | 01:14) – bologna

“You are at the cinema, you are at the cinema…”. Dall'Ara ideally embraces its team that beat Roma with goals from Moro and the collaboration (own goal) from Kristensen. Motta's team deservedly beats that of maestro Mou: he struggled but shone at the right moments, also resisting the physicality of José's men who without Lukaku and Dybala tried everything. After 16 matchdays, Bologna have lost only once at home (against Milan), in their first match of the championship. Then never again. Lonely fourth place, Champions League air: Motta flies, projections from the front row and then we'll see.

25' of non-football

Thiago Motta (without Orsolini and Karlsson) chooses Ravaglia in place of Skorupski – who evidently didn't see well in the week just ended – and proposes the same team that won the first away victory in Salerno, therefore with Freuler in front of the defense and the 4 -3-3 approach. Mourinho (without Lukaku and Dybala) has Belotti and El Shaarawy in front, with Pellegrini looking for rebirth interventionism and the defense is three-man with Mancini as the right-hand man. The beginning is marked by sparks in the conflicts, the referee Guida tries to keep people calm but the stakes are high and the body-to-body battles are tough. In the 9th minute Saelemaekers enters the area followed by Kristensen: he goes to the ground, a duel that doesn't seem to go beyond the limits, then the Belgian is booked for protests. Guida allows a physical game that is a little too close to Roma's limits, the two teams are unable to see the opposing goal for twenty minutes because the flow is constantly interrupted by fouls, both micro and macro, Bologna tries to play and Roma acts restarts looking for the high reconquest and, as mentioned, at the limit in duels. Motta (already warned) gets furious and is approached by Guida: in short, 25 minutes of watching non-football or almost.

Moro unlocks it

Thus, the first thrill arrives in the 27th minute: Llorente takes the direct free kick and tries to surprise Ravaglia outside the posts, Skorupski's replacement understands, steps back and saves it for a corner. Then, Roma again: Kristensen's cross, Belotti heads it into the heart of the area and Ravaglia extends perfectly on his left. And Bologna? A minute after the yellow for protests against Pellegrini, an action starts from Posch, verticalization by Freuler for Ndoye, ball in the middle of the area where Moro – free – scores the advantage for Motta's team. One nil at the first real action. At the next step Belotti tries, Ravaglia saves but there is an offside situation in the reception phase of the former grenade. Guida warns more for protests than anything else, he struggles to keep the game under control, then Zirkzee invents other little magic and at half-time we go with Bologna only in fourth place.

at Cinema

In the second half, Mou replaces Spinazzola with Renato Sanches and moves El Shaarawy wide to the left: the Portuguese and Pellegrini support Belotti. Four minutes and Bologna doubles: Ndoye opens the action from the central area for Zirkzee, ball to Ferguson who puts it one meter from the goal line where the Swiss himself arrives, rebound with Kristensen who essentially passes Rui Patricio. Two to zero Bologna. Mourinho tries everything by inserting Azmoun and Bove for an incredulous Sanches who had recently come on. Kristensen is blocked in front of goal by Freuler, another half-brawl in which the Swiss and Paredes are booked. Mou puts in Pisilli and Celik, Motta responds with the baby Urbanski and Fabbian, all while Ndoye can make it three-nil: launched towards the net, the Swiss just misses the goal, all while the stadium continues to sing “You are at the cinema” and the flavor of the Champions League, for one evening, tastes real.

