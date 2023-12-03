The rossoblù ahead in the second half thanks to the wonderful free kick from the Greek. In the Giallorossi’s last attack, goalkeeper Falcone was held back in the area and the equalizer arrived

by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

3 December 2023 (change at 2.50pm) – Lecce

Amazing at Via del Mare. This is how we can only begin the chronicle of a draw that might have seemed announced at the end of the first half, but which instead becomes incandescent in injury time, 5 which become another 5 because the experienced referee Doveri concedes a penalty, going to the monitor , at Lecce in the last act of a match that the Salento team had actually lost, hit in the heart by an extraordinary free kick from Charalampos Lykogiannis, sent onto the pitch by Thiago Motta midway through the second half. Bologna already felt the air of the Champions League, they controlled well, and what happens instead? At the last attack Lecce earns a corner kick which goes to beat Sansone, formerly poisoned because Bologna didn’t keep him. Goalkeeper Falcone also jumps into the fray and is knocked down in the confusion in the area. Initially it seems there is an offside by Dorgu, but instead there is a clear foul by Calafiori on the goalkeeper, who was also very good throughout the match and Doveri decides to go and review. Penalty. The ball is hot, but it’s hot. Roberto Piccoli, reserve center forward, thrown in in place of a Krstovic who no longer scores, decisively takes on the terrible task and beats the talented Skorupski in the tenth minute of injury time… At Via del Mare it is a triumph, Lecce, who in the second half he collapsed, after a great first half, he is alive and wins a special point.

The Lunch match on the first Sunday of December was “disturbed” by the incidents involving around fifty Bologna fans who, on board a bus taking them to the stadium from the train station, were stoned by the people of Lecce. A special vigil also for coach Thiago Motta who initially renounces the player of the month (for Aic) Joshua Zirkzee, four goals in the last six matches and starts with Van Hoijdonk. Beukema is also out. Krstiansen begins with Lucumi, Calafiori and Posh. In Lecce the doubts were mainly linked to the midfield where the role of midfielder is still played by Gonzalez and the talented Oudin, in short, promoted from Verona. Ramadani returns to his place in the center. Before the start, the club’s vice-president Corrado Liguori handed over the shirts with their names to the families of former players Lorusso and Pezzella, who tragically passed away 40 years ago. Lecce plays with a red shirt dedicated to them.

Lecce started strong, immediately earned two corners and on a nice cross from Strefezza Dorgu kicked hard with his left, but found the response from Skorupski. D’Aversa asks a lot of high pressure from Gonzalez and Oudin and Motta, on the other hand, keeps Aebischer very low in front of the defense. In the 8th minute Ndoye tries to do the Orsolini by flying well down the right, but Falcone responds brilliantly. Then it’s practically just Lecce with the team in the red jersey that absolutely wants victory, presses and always goes to recover the ball, succeeding. The second balls are also all red. Skorupski blocks a great shot from Gonzalez with his fists in the 24th minute, while in the 30th minute Banda puts in a ball which Gonzalez himself, who touches it, does not arrive well coordinated. Banda also tries, but too simple. In the 40th minute after Ndoye scared Falcone again it was time to remember Ciro and Michele, Pezzella and Lorusso. Their names are spelled out splendidly by the North for more than two minutes, the rest of the stadium applauds “history”. The last thing to report before a high header from Posch is the yellow card for Ramadani, who was forced to visibly hold back Ndoye who had jumped him and was running away.

SECOND HALF

—

We start again without replacements. During the interval Motta didn’t let any of the men on the bench warm up. But it is Bologna that starts strong this time with the usual Ndoye. Saelemaekers also wakes up and throws Van Hooijdonk into the corridor who however kicks just wide. At 12′ and 13′ comes the time for substitutions. D’Aversa scores one, Piccoli for Krstovic (who worked hard), Motta even gets four, obviously the ace Zirkzee for Van Hooijdonk. Then Moro for Fabbian, Freuler for Aebischer and Lykogiannis for the dull Belgian Saelemaekers. In short, he revolutionizes the team. But the Lecce coach also does it immediately afterwards, removing the exhausted and somewhat clumsy Banda for the former rossoblù Sansone and covering himself a little more with Blin for Oudin. But the substitutions are needed by Bologna because in the 22nd minute Ferguson earns an important free kick. Specialist Lykogiannis goes rugby style and hits the mark. Unstoppable for Falcone and rossoblù ahead. Masterful execution. D’Aversa also tries the Almqvist and Rafia cards. And switches to 4-2-3-1. No way. The collapse in the second half is truly inexplicable. Then the Greek, served by Ndoye, is eaten immediately after the encore. Bologna dribbles well, exits well, controls without problems like a great team. Until the absurd final with the penalty awarded after Doveri went to the monitor in the 53rd minute for a foul on Falcone who also jumped at the last corner. Roberto Piccoli goes to kick and becomes a hero. While Motta doesn’t give up and continues to argue with the referee.

