The rossoblù coach after Lecce’s 100th-minute equaliser: “The penalty kick doesn’t surprise me, the foul on Falcone was there, but Doveri played a lot of minutes and it surprises me. On the other hand, Nasca at the Var doesn’t surprise me, we gave him left the possibility of combining one again”

It was impossible to hide the bitterness for Thiago Motta after Lecce’s blunder in the 100th minute. “The penalty kick doesn’t surprise me, the foul on Falcone was there, but the match was already over and we once again gave Nasca and VAR the chance to do one of their own. It’s a huge frustration for us because we played an excellent match from start to finish. These are episodes that radically change the face of a match.”

look ahead

—

And again: “I’m surprised by the fact that Doveri let us play all these extra minutes. He is a great referee and I respect him. None of these episodes, however, should demoralize us and take away the desire to win and work. When I look at something from the In general, the whole week in which the boys worked hard comes to mind. Today everyone played a great game, even those who came in later. Doveri surprises me, but Nasca al Var doesn’t surprise me.”