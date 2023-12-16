The rossoblù coach remembers his predecessor Mihajlovic a year after his death: “He taught a lot to many of these guys. Watch out for Roma: despite the absences, they remain a big team”

From our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

15 December 2023 (modified at 3.38pm) – casteldebole

“Sinisa was a great man in sport and above all in life. He taught, even to the kids who are here and worked with him, that in times of difficulty you should never give up. My special thoughts go to his family and I hope that Sinisa can help this group, from where it is, to grow further.” Thiago Motta speaks sweetly of the man Mihajlovic (tomorrow will be one year since his passing) who he replaced in September a year ago and, one step away from Roma, asks his men to continue to fuel the Great Beauty of the current Bologna. “We showed that we know how to win away even if we would have deserved it earlier and for some reason it didn't come – says Motta after the victory in Salerno and recalling the draw in Lecce -: now we need to win two victories in a row, but the Roma is a big player in our championship even if they have absences. Everyone has absences, it's a team that in the last two years has made two Cup finals without Lukaku and Dybala.”

mourinho

Dall'Ara is approaching a full house, Orsolini and even more so Karlsson do not recover: the rest is Mottian doctrine, that is, we only talk about the upcoming match and not the following ones (Inter on Wednesday in the Italian Cup and Atalanta on the 23rd). “The most important quality of my team is the ability to react in moments of difficulty. And the respect between men, between those who play and those who take over. Mou? I don't believe in luck, so everything he has won he has earned , he deserved it. He has a special gift: he has something inside that always takes him forward. I have respect and admiration, I wish him great luck but not on Sunday, not against us.”

