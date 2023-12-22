The 29-year-old man was stopped by the local police along the northern ring road towards Casalecchio, near exit number 6

Despite this, Emilia Romagna is actively involved in promoting road safetywith particular attention to the improper use of scooters, an episode that occurred a few days ago highlights how important it is continuation to promote such initiatives. A 29 year old man he was caught riding the wrong way on the ring road with his electric scooter.

The incident happened around 8:30 in the morning, along the northern ring road towards Casalecchio, at exit number 6. The Road Safety department of the Local Police noticed a man on a scooter proceeding in the emergency lane, in the opposite direction. A situation extremely dangerousboth for himself and for other road users.

The agents they promptly stopped the driver, escorting him off the ring road to carry out all the necessary checks. The man was sanctioned for having driven against traffic on roads with separate carriageways, for not having regulated the speed and having caused danger and disorder to traffic, for the absence of an acoustic warning device on the vehicle, in addition to circulating with a scooter on a road which is not permitted. . The amount of the fines was just over 500 euros.