Suara.com – The flyover or skybridge that connects the station with the terminal in Bojonggede, Bogor Regency, West Java, will be inaugurated on Saturday (9/12/2023).

Secretary of the Jabodetabek Transportation Management Agency (BPTJ) Zamrides said that later the Bojonggede Skybridge would be inaugurated by the Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi.

“It will be inaugurated by the Minister of Transportation,” said Zamrides in Cibinong, Bogor, Thursday (7/12/2023).

The Bojonggede Skybridge, said Dua, has started testing on Tuesday (5/12). At this trial stage, KRL passengers began to be directed in and out of Bojonggede Station using the skybridge at Bojonggede Terminal.

“From the end of the terminal to the end of the station it will take around 4 minutes. Then you will connect and arrive at the station, you can immediately take the KRL,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Head of BPTJ Suharto explained that during the trial process until the inauguration of the skybridge, BPTJ gradually closed the doors to Bojonggede Station and diverted electric train (KLR) passengers to the skybridge.

“So that people will get used to getting off city transportation using skybridges or pedestrians or escalators, that will be an option for passengers,” said Suharto.

Before the doors to Bojonggede Station were completely closed, BPTJ together with the Bogor Regency Transportation Service (Dishub) implemented a scheduled closure. The south gate at Bojonggede Station on 6-7 December 2023 will be closed from 09.00 WIB to 11.00 WIB and 14.00 WIB to 16.00 WIB.

Then, on Friday (8/12) the south gate at Bojonggede Station was completely closed from 04.00 WIB until 00.00 WIB.

The skybridge project with a ceiling value of IDR 16.5 billion is fully funded by the APBN through the Jabodetabek Transportation Management Agency (BPTJ) budget for 2022. The Bogor Regency Government has allocated a budget of around IDR 4 billion for land acquisition.

The flyover connecting the type C transport terminal with Bojonggede Station is 243 meters long and 3 meters wide. Each corner is equipped with a hall-like area.

The hall is equipped with escalator facilities, slopes for people with disabilities, toilets and prayer rooms.

Then, specifically for the hall at the station, there are additional facilities in the form of a counter room and taping or recording gate. (Between)