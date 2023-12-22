Tito Boeri: “The ESM could have been used as blackmail for the Stability Pact, but now…”

Tito Boeri attacks the Meloni government for the decision taken yesterday by Parliament not to ratify the ESM, the only one among the 27 EU countries. The former INPS president does not understand the logic behind this refusal. “The choice of reject the Month – says Boeri to La Stampa – it is incomprehensible and reckless. We don't even understand the reasons. And it could put high-debt countries like ours in difficulty in the future. The economist goes into detail, also including the other important measure decided two days ago by Europe: “It could have been logical to leave the approval of the ESM hanging as blackmail tool politico on the Stability Pact and Growth. But now that the agreement on the Pact has been found, the veto to the ESM it doesn't make sense anymore on the basis of this motivation”.

“Vote for him – continues Boeri to La Stampa – it doesn't mean using it. Furthermore, the sustainability assessment is an integral part of the new Stability Pact. So it is ridiculous to approve the Pact which still imposes this evaluation on us and to put the veto the month“. While on the topic that the ESM will make Italian taxpayers pay the bailout of German banks Boeri is clear: “It's one ridiculous thesis. Fingers crossed, but if one day a large Italian bank really needs to be saved, Italy will be much more likely to need the Bank Resolution Fund and possibly the ESM. Germany has much lower public debt and can recapitalize the banks with national interventions, as has already been done in the past”.

