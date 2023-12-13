loading…

GAZA TRACK – More than a dozen bodies of Palestinians who were reportedly shot dead by Israeli forces were found at a school in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday local time.

At least 15 bullet-riddled and decomposing bodies were found piled up at the Shadia Abu Ghazala School west of the Jabalia refugee camp, in an area called Al-Faluja. The school was used as a shelter for people displaced by Israeli bombing.

Eyewitnesses and relatives of the victims said they were shot directly by Israeli troops. The victims were reportedly killed on Tuesday-Wednesday night, but this has not been confirmed as quoted from The New Arab, Thursday (14/12/2023).

Distressing footage of the body was obtained by Al Jazeera and shared on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel shelled the UN-run Abu Hussein elementary school for boys in Jabalia, killing and wounding dozens of people.

Israel continually targets schools and hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing Israel's brutal crackdown by air and land have taken refuge.

Entire families and multi-storey buildings have been wiped out by Israeli airstrikes, and most of the 18,600 people killed since October 7 are women and children.

There are international calls to bring Israel to justice over the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

