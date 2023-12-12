Bobby Kotick has been one of the most controversial figures in the video game industry in recent years, specifically due to the labor scandals at Activision Blizzard and his role in the acquisition by Microsoft. His position as general director has its days numbered but what will he do? Everything indicates that he could follow in the footsteps of an Xbox legend.

Bobby Kotick could go from video games to the football business

According to a report from VGC, podcaster and reporter Sean Whetstone, who specializes in everything that happens in the West Ham United soccer team of the English Premier League, reported that the name of Bobby Kotick has been heard as a potential investor. of the team and his interest will be to obtain 10% of the participation in shares, which would move from the video game industry to the sports business.

Bobby Kotick could become an important partner of West Ham United

Bobby Kotick at West Ham Will he follow in Peter Moore’s footsteps with Liverpool FC?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, as Bobby Kotick continues to lead Activision Blizzard in this transition stage to grant ownership to Microsoft, the report considers the probability that the manager will decide to invest in West Ham United as high since The English Premier League has become big business and the number of teams that receive external financing to be protagonists is increasing.

It should be remembered that the Mexican Edson Álvarez plays for West Ham United, so he could soon meet Bobby Kotick as one of the great partners of the sports club.

If confirmed, Bobby Kotick would be following in the footsteps, with his respective particularity, of Peter Moore, who was head of Xbox in the era of the first console and an important part of the success of the Xbox 360, since after his time at Microsoft and Electronic Arts brand became CEO of legendary Premier League club Liverpool FC, leading their rise that resulted in a league championship and a UEFA Champions League.

Peter Moore went from being an Xbox legend to leading Liverpool FC with great success

