The controversial Bobby Kotick will leave Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023 and other Activision executives will follow him in his transition to Microsoft. Phil Spencer talks about what 2024 will be like for all of his studies.

We are in the last days of 2023, and it is approaching the end of bobby kotick in front of Activision Blizzard. As he promised at the beginning of his negotiation with Microsoft, Kotick would stay at Activision only until the transition is completed.

Now that, after almost two years of negotiations and blockades in the United States and the United Kingdom, Microsoft has completed its purchase of Activision Blizzard, it is time for Kotick to leave. Your last day will be December 29, 2023.

The Verge reports this and other changes in the head of Activision Blizzard now that they are part of Microsoft Gaming.

These include the departure of other important Activision executives from the company, such as Lulu Cheng Meserveycommunications director famous for her fiery tweets during trials with legislators.

Humam Sakhnini (Vice President of Blizzard and King) will also leave Microsoft in December, and other executives will leave in March.

But others remain: Brian Bulatao (Chief Administrative Officer), Julie Hodges (Chief People Officer) and Grant Dixton (Chief Legal Officer) remain in their positions and will now report to their equivalents at Microsoft Gaming.

All Activision Blizzard, at least the content part, will be directed by Matt Bootywho a few weeks ago began his position as President of Content and Services, overseeing all Xbox Game Studios, including those of ZeniMax.

Phil Spencer talks about Activision Blizzard's changes at Microsoft

In this way, a very exciting 2024 will begin for Microsoft, with all the pieces in place for its acquisition of Activision to bear fruit. This was expressed by Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“For most of you, your daily job will remain the same: business as usual bringing more innovative experiences to more players around the world.”

“At the leadership level, these changes will provide the clarity and accountability necessary to achieve our ambitious goals and foster a culture that is welcoming, empowering and committed to Games for All.”

“We have an exciting lineup of games coming in 2024 from Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, King and Xbox Game Studios, and I know we all look forward to sharing more details with our gaming communities when the time is right.”

Bobby Kotick leaves Activision Blizzard and Microsoft without being held accountable for what happened

The year 2021 was something like the year of “#MeToo” in the video game industry, and no company came out with more dirty laundry than Activision Blizzard. Sexual harassment, discrimination, threats and psychological abuse… all of them in the face of Kotick's complicit silence.

It was in November 2021 when The Wall Street Journal published an article that incriminated Kotick as complicit in his silence (as well as a psychological abuser himself) and that caused many employees to protest calling for his resignation.

A few months later, the conversation changed to the purchase of Microsoft from Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, an agreement that was closed in October 2023, and in which Kotick, still CEO of Activision Blizzard, he made some statements in the trial against the FTC that showed him practically incompatible with Phil Spencer's Xbox strategy.