As previously reported, Bobby Kotick has his days numbered in Activision Blizzard King. This morning, Phil Spencerexecutive manager of Microsoft Gamingannounced the date on which the manager will completely leave the studio after many years of being in charge.

On the other hand, Spencer also announced that a team of Activision Blizzard leaders will take charge of the company for now and will report to Matt Booty, who is now president of studios and content at Microsoft Gaming. Finally, the departure of other prominent company executives was announced.

Find out: Phil Spencer boasts that he played more than 900 hours in 2023 and reveals his favorite titles

Related video: Xbox's triumph was Jim Ryan's defeat

Bobby Kotick will leave Activision Blizzard very soon

Bobby Kotick por fin se va de Activision Blizzard King

Through a statement, Spencer reported that Bobby Kotick will no longer be the head of Activision Blizzard starting next year. December 29. Thus, the manager only has a few days left in the company. Kotick will leave his position after a career of 33 yearswhich was full of achievements and also great scandals.

For now, there is no replacement for Kotick, but a group of studio executives will be in charge and will report directly to Booty. Among them are Thomas Tippl (vice president of Activision Blizzard), Rob Kostich (presidente de Activision Publishing), Mike Ybarra (president of Blizzard Entertainment) and Tjodolf Sommestad (King president).

Spencer took the opportunity to thank Kotick for all his work over the decades, because thanks to him it was possible to have great games and franchises.

“I would like to thank Bobby (for his invaluable contributions to this industry, his partnership in closing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and his collaboration after the closing) and wish him and his family the best in their next chapter,” said the manager. .

Activision Blizzard will undergo more changes in its leadership

On the other hand, Spencer announced that the rest of Activision Blizzard King's leadership teams will remain intact, with a few exceptions. Lulu Cheng Meserveycommunications director, will leave the company at the end of January.

Humam Sakhnini, vice president of Blizzard and King, will also leave at the end of this month. Finally, Brian Bulatao (administrative director), Julie Hodges (personnel director) and Grant Dixton (Chief Legal Officer) will now report to their peers at Microsoft Gaming and will subsequently leave the company in March.

In case you missed it: Xbox makes important promise for 2024 and gives good news about Hellblade II

Related video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente