He will leave the company on December 29.

Bobby Kotick is undoubtedly one of the most controversial figures in our industry.

Bobby Kotick was probably one of the most controversial figures not only within Activision Blizzard, but in the industry in general. Not only had he had minor controversies, but he was one of the most pointed out when all the accusations against the companies for an alleged systemic problem appeared. All of this led many people to call for his immediate dismissal, especially after Microsoft will announce its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard King, the conglomerate in which Kotick worked. To the joy of these fans, their wishes have been granted, and this manager will leave the company on December 29.

Now he has published an extensive farewell letter that you can see on the Activision Blizzard website, but in this case we will focus on the moment in which he talks about the purchase by Microsoft, and he has good words for everyone involved. , as you can see below.

Phil Spencer has been appreciating the magic of ABK (Activision Blizzard King) for decades. When he approached Brian and me two years ago and proposed acquiring the company, it was immediately obvious that combining our businesses would allow us to continue to lead as the list of capable and well-resourced competitors grew. Phil shares our values ​​and recognizes our talent. He is passionate about our games and the people who create them. He has a bold ambition.

As you can see, his good words are especially directed towards Phil Spencerthe main person responsible for Xbox and one of the people who promoted the purchase of Activision Blizzard, so it is not surprising.

The future of Activision Blizzard

We cannot deny that the future of Activision Blizzard is unknown, but after this acquisition we can say that a period of prosperity can begin for the company. There has already been talk of the intention to resurrect lost sagas, such as Guitar Hero or Starcraft, which continue to be loved by players but which the company had no intention of offering again.

Of course, to see the results we will have to wait a while, just as we are waiting for this company's games to reach the Xbox Game Pass catalog, Microsoft's subscription service.

