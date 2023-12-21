The direction of Bobby Kotick di Activision Blizzard King is about to come to an end. The CEO has in fact announced that on December 29, 2023 will leave the company directed by him continuously over the last 32 years.

“Probably the most important part of my job has been to help bring talented people together, provide them with the best resources possible, and foster an environment that encourages inspiration, creativity, and dedication to excellence,” it reads. farewell letter signed by Kotick himself.

I am words which, however, clash with the recent history of Activision Blizzard King: a story made of harassment allegationsby the same company employees who point the finger at it the CEO accused of connivance as he would have been aware of many problematic situations and would not have done enough to remedy them. So much so that just a few days ago one of the cases was concluded filed against Activision Blizzard King by the State of California, with the company headed by Bobby Kotick agreeing to pay a total of $55 million to victims of discrimination and harassment.

Bobby Kotick's was therefore a direction with many lights and as many shadows. At this point we will have to see if and how the company and its subsidiaries will change now that the group is part of the Xbox division. As reported by Tom Warren su The Verge, Microsoft would have decided to retain most of Activision Blizzard King's managers, with some exceptions. In addition to Kotick, in fact, communications manager Lulu Meservey and vice president Humam Sakhnini will leave the company in the coming months. From now on, however, Activision Blizzard King farà rapporto a Matt Bootyas already announced last November.

