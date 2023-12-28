The series set in Star Wars offers an update that fans will not like.

Boba Fett's book may not have a second season

Maybe fans of Star Wars Do not receive this news with too much expectation. Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett has received an update that will be a disappointment to many fans. This series of Disney+ has had a single seven-episode season detailing bounty hunter Boba Fett's attempt to take over Jabba the Hutt's territory on Tatooine and change the way local citizens are treated. The series co-starred Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand along with a cast that included Matt Berry, David Easter y Jennifer Beals.

In a recent interview, Temeura Morrison spoke about the possibility of seeing a second season of The Boba Fett book. The actor bluntly said that he did not know what was happening there. Although he acknowledged that the audience had remained very positive in regards to the reception of a new story, the possibility of seeing it was reduced to budget issues and the story you would like to tell. These were his words:

I don't know what's going on there. We are coming out of this period of inactivity, so I think everyone is adjusting again and it all comes back to the question of budgets. That is, what they want to do and how much it costs. I really do not know. Judging by the fans I've met, they all want a second season, but I don't know if that's really going to happen.

A possible impediment to the continuation of the series is the fact that the first season had a very mixed reception. On the portal of Rotten Tomatoes, the public gave it a score of 53%, the second-lowest audience score for a live-action adventure based on the Star Wars franchise. Very divisive opinions and bombarded by criticism. However, many of the problems that overshadowed the first season could be fixed in a season 2.

The main source of these complaints was the fact that the main cast of The Boba Fett book was sidelined for two important episodes, after the arrival of the main character of The Mandalorian, Your Djarin. However, now that Djarin's adventures in The Mandalorian season 3 have taken him elsewhere, the story for a Boba Fett season 2 could have a much more consistent structure.

