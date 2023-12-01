Bob Iger has regained control of Disney and is willing to make several changes to the company during his new direction

A shadow of doubt hangs over Disney’s enchanted kingdom. The iconic studio, known for its original stories and captivating animations, is located in a creative crossroads. Recently, Disney has come under fire for an apparent lack of originality, preferring sequels and remakes instead of new adventures. This strategy, although previously successful, has begun to show signs of wear.

Why is Disney betting on sequels? A giant in the entertainment industry, has followed a Tried and Safe Formula: The Sequel. Movies like “Toy Story 4” and the various continuations of its classics have reaped box office hits and critical acclaim. However, 2023 has been a challenging year for Disney, marked by a performance disappointing at the box office with titles like “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania” and the remake of “The Little Mermaid” that really hasn’t been the show they expected either.

Bob Iger, who took over the reins of the company last year, acknowledged this discouraging outlook during a conference in the New York Times’ DealBook. “I don’t want to apologize for making sequels“said Iger, highlighting the success and quality of some of them. But he admitted, with some caution, that there may have been too many.

Disney’s dilemma: Innovate or go with the flow

The constant production of sequels, although safe, poses a risk of spectator fatigue. Is it time for Disney to take a New way? Despite the criticism, the studio shows no signs of stopping, with plans already announced for “Inside Out 2,” “Deadpool 3,” “Mufasa: The Lion King,” and more. However, with the company’s centenary marked by a disappointing box officethe question begs: Will 2024 bring a change in Disney’s strategy?

By facing this challenge, you have the opportunity to reinvent yourself once again. Will you choose to continue with your current approach, or will you venture into new narrative territories? The answer could define the future of the studio and its legacy in the world of entertainment.

Bob Iger’s plan in detail

At the historic New Amsterdam Theater in New York, Bob Iger outlined the future of the company, emphasizing a new business philosophy: quality over quantity. This revelation emerged at a unique event, where Iger and other high-level executives openly discussed the challenges and successes. Iger, credited with revitalizing the brand, expressed a clear intention to improve the quality of the projects, moving away from excessive production that has affected the recent quality of his creations.

A significant change is announced for ESPN, the company’s sports giant, which will launch direct-to-consumer in 2025. Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN, detailed strategies and market research to adapt to new ways of media consumption. This move represents a considerable adjustment in how sports fans interact with their favorite content.

Theme parks are experiencing a resurgence, highlighting an investment of 60 billion dollars to expand and improve these experiences. An example of this commitment is the opening of Frozen Land at Hong Kong Disneyland. On the other hand, Alan Bergman, co-President of Disney Entertainment, admitted a challenging year at the box office but was optimistic about the release of new films and sequels.

Bob Iger also commented on the box office performance of ‘The Marvels’, attributing the problems to insufficient supervision during production, affected by the pandemic. These statements have been interpreted as a criticism of the management of director Nia DaCosta.

Iger concluded with a message of optimismhighlighting the importance of this quality in leadership. Despite the challenges, he sees a bright future for the production company, driven by its rich history, new focus on quality and adaptation to an evolving media world. The meeting highlighted not only future plans but also Disney’s ability to adapt and thrive in a changing environment. Under Iger’s leadership, Disney prepares for a future full of innovation and memorable experiences for its global fans.