Suara.com – National Border Crossing Post (PLBN) is a location that has been designated as a door for exiting and entering the territory of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) with neighboring countries, other than those previously known, such as international airports for the context of air doors and international ports for the context of doors at sea. .

Has a strategic role as an entity that facilitates the implementation of cross-border services and supervision, screening the flow of people and goods passing through every day, deterring and preventing non-compliance with or violating the legal system of Indonesian state law.

Services at PLBN need to always be evaluated, both in terms of governance and technical operations, so that the perception of people who receive direct services at PLBN can be seen whether they are satisfied or not when served at PLBN.

To measure the performance of PLBN managers in 2023, the Deputy for National Border Management, BNPP, is collaborating with institutions competent in the field of public surveys to measure the perceptions of people who cross borders, after receiving public services at the PLBN.

This survey produces a portrait of PLBN management on a certain scale, as regulated in the Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Regulation number 14 of 2017 concerning Guidelines for Preparing Community Satisfaction Surveys for Public Service Organizing Units.

The survey locus is people who receive public services at PLBN, including Aruk PLBN in Sambas Regency; PLBN Entikong in Sanggau Regency; PLBN Badau in Kapuas Hulu Regency; PLBN Motaain in Belu Regency, PLBN Motamasin in Malacca Regency, PLBN Wini in North Central Timor Regency, PLBN Sota in Merauke Regency and PLBN Skouw in Jayapura City.

The total number of respondents in the Community Satisfaction Survey at PLBN was 509 people, divided into 8 PLBNs. Based on the number of respondents, it is known that the number of male respondents was 339 people (66.66%) and female respondents were 170 people (33.4%).

“PLBN provides services to residents who are crossing from within or outside the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Deputy for State Territorial Boundary Management, BNPP, Robert Simbolon, in Jakarta recently.

Services to the public at National Border Posts (PLBN). (Doc: Raya Media)

SKM for PLBN Services, said Robert Simbolon, uses quantitative descriptive research from facts and data available from respondents and analyzes the data quantitatively.

The five principles used in the SKM for PLBN Services in 2023 are Transparent, Participatory, Accountable, Sustainable, Fair and Neutrality.

The results of the 2023 PLBN service satisfaction survey on 8 (eight) PLBNs, obtained a Community Satisfaction Survey (SKM) score for public service delivery of 3.34 (83.60) out of a maximum score of 4.00.

In general, the results of the community satisfaction survey obtained a good score, but there are still elements of SKM that need to be improved, namely elements i) Costs/Tariffs, ii) Completion time and iii) Handling Complaints, Suggestions and Input, thus based on value It can be concluded that overall the quality of PLBN services is in category B, namely the perception of PLBN performance is good. In connection with the cost/tariff element, it relates to passersby with the types of customs services, agricultural quarantine, fish quarantine and motorized vehicles.

In particular, with regard to facilities for children, 509 passers-by stated that 125 respondents (24.56%) were passers-by who brought children, 71.2% or 89 of them stated that it was necessary to provide play facilities for children.

One of the National Border Post (PLBN) services. (Doc: Raya Media)

The results of the 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey are used as evaluation material for improving service quality, including the need to expand the presentation of service information by frontline service officers from Costum, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) elements in the PLBN or through publication media, especially regarding information on component values ​​that are lacking, namely on services regarding costs/tariffs, product specifications, types of services.

Improvements in supporting infrastructure, especially the availability of internet networks, electricity and toilet facilities also still need to be improved. Therefore, it is hoped that BNPP can continue to prepare and monitor action plans for service elements with the lowest value in order to improve the quality of public services in PLBN in 2024.