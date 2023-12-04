Suara.com – Mount Marapi, West Sumatra experienced an eruption on Sunday (3/12/2023). This eruption affected climbers on Mount Marapi. In fact, several climbers were trapped in the mountain area because they couldn’t get down.

Based on a report by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Twitter, as many as 47 climbers were affected by the eruption of Mount Marapi. Around 19 climbers are currently reported to have successfully descended and survived. Meanwhile, 28 other climbers are still trapped and have not succeeded in descending.

“A total of 47 climbers were reported to have been affected by the eruption of Mount Marapi which occurred on Sunday (3/12). From data collected by the BNPB Pusdalops, 19 climbers have successfully descended and been rescued by the joint team. “This means that there are still 28 climbers who have not succeeded in descending,” wrote the official account @BNPB_Indonesia on platform X, Monday (4/12/2023).

Not only that, the circulation of news about the eruption of Mount Marapi also emerged various information about climbers who died. In fact, a video also emerged of the climber allegedly having difficulty breathing and dying.

Responding to this, the Chief Executive of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Agam Regency, Bambang Warsito asked not to spread information whose truth has not been confirmed.

“The Chief Executive of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Agam Regency, Bambang Warsito, confirmed that the news circulating about a climber having died could not be verified. “Please do not report confusing information,” continued the BNPB account tweet.

Until now, the joint evacuation team is still trying to search for victims who have not yet managed to get down. The public is also asked not to spread information whose truth is not yet known.

“The joint team is still continuing to search and rescue climbers who have not yet succeeded in descending. “Therefore, the public is asked not to be too quick to draw conclusions whose truth cannot be ascertained.” close the BNPB account tweet.

The eruption of Mount Marapi is reported to have erupted on Sunday, December 3 2023 at 14.54. Based on information from BNPB, this eruption emitted a column of ash containing volcanic material up to 3000 meters high.

On social media itself, various videos are also circulating of alleged Marapi climbers who were affected with their bodies full of volcanic ash. Meanwhile, netizens seemed to be praying that the climbers would be found and given safety.