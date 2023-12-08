You don’t have to expect AMG practices from BMW, the current range of engines will remain ‘until the end’. Only that end is coming.

The big German three seem to copy each other perfectly when it comes to the model range, but when it comes to the transition to (semi-)electric, each brand has its own vision. Especially when it comes to Audi Sport, M and AMG. Audi starts subtly with 48V Mild Hybrid systems on existing engines, Mercedes-AMG immediately halves the number of cylinders and focuses fully on horsepower from a PHEV drivetrain and BMW combines the two: the current range of engines and a brand new V8. like those of the XM, become PHEVs.

Downsizen

In conversation with Frank van Meel, CarExpert asked whether BMW might take a page from the Mercedes-AMG book. Good news: no. BMW sees merit in combining their petrol engines with an electric motor, but as an addition to the existing engine. So there will not be a four-cylinder block from M that puts around 700 hp on the road with an e-motor, as with Mercedes. If an e-motor is introduced, it will be added to the S58 inline-six on the M3, for example. The same trick that the brand is now doing with the BMW XM, which combines its S68 V8 with electric power. This powertrain will also be available in the next M5.

Fully electric

Van Meel believes that such a smaller block with an e-motor is a kind of intermediate step before going fully EV. BMW skips that step if it is up to M’s boss. Van Meel thus confirms once again that M is planning the move to fully electric, but that will not happen overnight. So there will be an intermediate step, but that is the upcoming host of PHEV models from M. Van Meel also says that developing a fully electric car for the track is ‘not yet possible’. But it is being worked on.

Benchmark

According to Van Meel, the reason that there is not yet a fully electric M3 is because it has to be better than the outgoing generation. “The technology for this is not yet ready for this. Only when that is the case will there be an electric M3.” So the benchmark should always be the outgoing generation. This also indicates that a PHEV M3 is not necessarily the next step.

Competitors

Isn’t Mercedes’ strategy leading for BMW? No, says Van Meel. He refers to an old Dutch saying: “at sea you should orient yourself based on the stars, not the beacons of other ships.” He understands and sees Mercedes’ strategy, but does not see that as a reason to adjust their own course.

Well, BMWs will continue to keep their current engines for a while, with or without hybrid components. Long live the straight-six!

