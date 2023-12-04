The new BMW R 1300 GS has revolutionized the image of the “GS” and more: we talk about it with its designer Christian Hahn-Woernle

There are many curiosities about this motorbike about its development path and its characteristics and we took the opportunity of a meeting with its designer Christian Hahn-Woernle to directly ask those who created the GS 1300 some questions about the genesis of such a significant project for BMW. And the (for now hypothetical) Adventure 1300? Well, listen to Christian Hahn-Woernle’s answer!

