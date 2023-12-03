White, whiter, whitest. On one car it works fine, on another car – this BMW M3 Touring – perhaps a little less so.

If you talk about ‘that white station wagon with white wheels’ at Essen 2023, then colleague @willeme would of course tell you that you mean the Nissan Stagea 260RS Autech Version. That white car has white Nissan GT-R R34 rims, so you won’t get whiter than that. However? One of the many BMW M3 Tourings also makes a contribution.

BMW M3 Touring

Now that the station wagon version of the BMW M3 (G80) is out, it is already a welcome guest in Essen. Just like the new M2, but also its sedan and coupe brothers. People like the new breed of BMWs there with the S58. A wheel dealer – the name escapes us for a moment – had a striking BMW M3 Touring with their pattas.

Not only do the white rims match the white exterior, the bumper parts that are normally carbon fiber or black are also wrapped. It doesn’t get whiter than this. The only bit of color is found in the brake calipers, which are blue.

CSL Touring

As mentioned, there are many more BMW M3 Tourings to be found in Essen and certainly one that is a bit more subtle. Well, more subtle, many people (especially people from Friesland) find the design of the BMW M3 Touring, at least from the front, not at all subtle. As far as modifications go, the BMW M3 Touring from Evolve Automotive from the United Kingdom is a nice idea.

Replica

BMW may or may not come (officially not yet confirmed, but probably) with a BMW M3 CS Touring, but the Evolve one actually already is. In fact, it is inspired by the BMW M4 CSL. The bolder front splitter, red accent lines all around, the different slats in the grille and even the Styling 827M wheels that are unique to the M4 CSL.

Appearance

The appearance in particular has to do the work, because in terms of tuning the BMW M3 ‘CSL’ Touring is often left alone. The intakes and exhausts in particular have received work thanks to an Eventuri Carbon intake and a Remus titanium racing exhaust. There are also MSS springs and TPI spacers to make the wheels fit under the bodywork a little more comfortably and things like the strut brace from a BMW M4 CSL for the front springs brighten up the engine compartment.

The Essen dilemma du jour: the M3 Touring that is so Whitest White that it could have been a Lexus color or a subtle – as far as possible – replica of a big sports version?

This article BMW M3 Touring: how white is too white? first appeared on Ruetir.