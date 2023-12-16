Don't you think it's special that not one Audi or Mercedes is present at our Speed ​​Week? We politely asked if we could borrow an AMG One, but Mercedes said no. Okay, maybe a hybrid AMG C 63? Mercedes said no. Okay, Audi then: a facelifted RS 6 or RS 7? That wasn't quite what we were looking for.

Then the question was which BMW we should take with us: the new BMW M3 Touring or its combative relative, the BMW M2 Competition. Well, we really couldn't figure it out. And so they're both here. That's not a problem, because these two M cars have more DNA in common than ever before and there is a lot to tell about them.

Some similarities between this M2 and M3

The parallels are there naturally, born from BMW's decision to hew them from the same big stone and base the new M2 chassis on a slightly shortened variant of that of the M3/M4, rather than upgrading a 1 Series .

There's also shared hardware: both cars are powered by the torquey S57 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, although the outputs differ. The M2 has 460 hp, the M3 has 50 more. They also have the same adaptive suspension and rather racy carbon fiber cabin decoration.

But it also means that the M2 has the weight of the larger M; the full, 1,700 kilo heavy whack. And although both get an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, you can have the M2 equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox for a fairly modest amount (534 euros). So he has ours.

And where the M2 has steel brakes, the M3 boasts absolutely enormous (400 by 38 millimeters at the front) and pricey (9,396 euros) carbon-ceramic ones. In terms of specs, it has a little bit of everything. In any case, with 'bare' prices of 115,430 euros (76,100 in Belgium) for the M2 and 145,850 euros (99,900 in Belgium) for the M3, neither can be called a bargain.

Have we gotten used to the M3's kidney grille yet?

Yes, they are pretty radical and visually stunning with their big grilles, angular intakes and a lot of 'LOOK AT ME'. But are you already used to the front of the M3 Touring? I do. Do we perhaps need another eight months to grasp the appearance of the M2? Time will tell.

But now: do we first swallow the cheaper, less powerful, rear-wheel drive and manual red pill, or the stronger blue pill with AWD and automatic transmission? Now that we have a wild circuit like the Gotlandring here, with two different sections, blind bends, large height differences and a kind of ski jump from which you are launched, I will go for blue.

It's a good thing that the BMW M3 Touring is so late

M enthusiasts have literally been kneeling next to their beds for decades to pray for an M3 with a rear end like this – 'bootiful', as they call it wonderfully ambiguously in English. But I'm actually glad BMW didn't do it sooner.

To create a truly desirable high-performance wagon, you need a package that suits everyone, and this generation of M3 has that more than any before it. Because it is the first to be equipped, controversially, with all-wheel drive. And if you've tried this system, you'll wonder why we didn't start clamoring for it sooner.

It is not overly present or interfering, does not adversely affect the steering feel and does not saddle the car with all kinds of understeer. On the contrary, it helps shape the balance and works with the lively and energetic engine to help you make better use of it.

Yes, it is 85 kilos heavier than the four-door, but manages to shake that off to such an extent that at a certain point you no longer even realize that you are dragging a considerably larger rear end. At least until the photographer needs a ladder, which you can provide to him via the 500-liter luggage compartment and the split-use tailgate. Done unloading – here we go again!

Does the new BMW M2 drive better than the previous generation?

The M2 really feels like the puppy that popped out of the back of the M3. It is clearly more mature and less 'rough shell' than its predecessor, but it does have that real M-spirit. Being as wide as the M3 and M4, it has a wonderfully intuitive and positive front end, but its shorter wheelbase also makes it more playful.

On the older part of the track it dances over the undulating changes of direction, giving the rear end a glorious vibrancy. And although they have the same engine, the fact that you have to shift gears yourself shows how well BMW has calibrated the automatic transmission in the M3, while you are frantically stirring the gearbox to avoid the turbo lag as much as possible.

But it is still fun to determine the switching moments yourself, without risking that your action will result in a slide that will earn you extra digital stars in the Drift Analyzer. You soon discover that the M2 is an extremely satisfying and confidence-boosting car, encouraging you to crank up the modes and turn down the driving aids. Once you've done that, it's the most purist M you can buy today.

Which of the two do we choose: the BMW M2 or M3 Touring?

At this point I should remind you that these are the last pure petrol M's anyway; After this everything will become hybrid or electric. So which pill are you going to swallow if it's forever: red or blue? That decision is yours. But doesn't a short, two-door M car with an inline-six, manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive and a sense of humor exactly sum up the ingredients for automotive happiness? That's why it has to be the M2 for us.