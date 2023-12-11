Believe it or not, BMW M unveiled its very last model without an electric motor a year ago with the M2. They are also starting the electric transition in the Motorsport department and this will initially take the form of a range of potent plug-in hybrids. Does that mean that they can combine their electric motors with smaller combustion engines? Well, no, or not if it depends on the CEO of the M-department.

In an interview with the Australian CarExpert, Frank van Meel stated that it would be “not right” to plant smaller engines in the front of full-fledged M cars. There are already M Performance models with four-cylinder engines such as the M135i, but in the real M’s, such as the M2, M3 or M5, you should not expect three or four cylinder blocks. This distinguishes the Bavarians from their competitors at Mercedes-AMG, where a four-cylinder was installed in, for example, the new plug-in hybrid C 63 SE Performance. Instead, for example, you can still expect a large combustion engine in the front of the upcoming BMW M5 with plug… Or at least for the time being.

The CEO does not mean that there will be such blocks in the M models forever, on the contrary. For example, we have known for some time now that BMW is working on the first purely electric sports car and the successor to the new M2 will also be an EV. In other words, BMW M skips the intermediate step of the smaller, electrified petrol engines. Instead, they will immediately make the leap to fully electric models once their six- and eight-cylinder engines have become irrelevant.