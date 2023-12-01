That is many more kilometers than the WLTP target, how does this BMW iX do that?

The WLTP driving range of the BMW iX is 560 kilometers. This means that the electric car is absolutely not a wretched person. However, there is a company from the American state of Michigan that managed to drive 978 kilometers on a single battery charge. You can already feel it coming.

They didn’t do that with a standard copy. And the result was not achieved by any random company. Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE) managed to cover 608 miles in the BMW iX thanks to a Gemini battery.

These are batteries with enormous density. In the case of this BMW iX, it is a battery pack with a capacity of more than 185 kWh. By comparison, in today’s more expensive EVs, a battery of more than 100 kWh is quite something.

BMW iX with 978 km WLTP range

Those 608 miles were covered using the WLPT test standard. The European standard that all car manufacturers use to communicate driving range on our continent.

In layman’s terms, a Gemini battery consists of two components. One cell type takes you from A to B every day for regular car journeys. But if you really have to go far, the battery adds a second cell with a higher energy density, which makes those extra kilometers possible. The great thing about the battery is that it is compact enough to fit in a BMW iX.

The BMW Group has been closely involved in this ONE project, so you immediately understand where the iX donor car comes from. The technology is not yet ready for mass production. ONE is currently investigating this. There is still room for improvement in areas such as efficiency and optimization of the cells.

In any case, it is interesting to follow. All these new developments within the electric car. In addition to the usual lithium-ion battery, we have the Blade Battery from BYD, the SSD battery that Toyota, for example, is busy with and the Gemini battery from ONE. Never a dull moment in the world of EVs, we say.

