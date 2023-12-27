One of the most particular motorcycles of the Bavarian brand is for sale in our classifieds section

Our test dates back to 2007 and it was our Lillo who tested it. Aggressive and fun, with the HP2 Megamoto BMW thought of the one and only driving pleasure. “Essential and dedicated to riding like no other BMW, HP2 Enduro excluded, the Megamoto proves aggressive from the first glance”

Suspension department has been totally revised compared to the Enduro and adapted for road use, we find a BMW-style rear end with the classic Paralever “braked” in its travel by a multi-adjustable Ohlins mono. The braking system has undergone a road review: the Megamoto does not have ABS, which is little appreciated in sport riding and increases kilos, which here are 178 dry (at the time ABS was not yet mandatory).

Boxer 8-valve 1,170 cc engine with 113 hp (83 kW) at 7,500 rpm. 115 Nm at 6,000 rpm, numbers that allow the muscular German to burn from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and exceed a top speed of 200 km/h. A real fun bike!

The example you find on our site is for sale in a dealership in 14,500 euros and has 33,000 kilometers. All the info is at this link.