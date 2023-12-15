Most car brands already have a year in mind in which they will stop using the combustion engine. As in: when no newly developed platforms with petrol or diesel engines from such a brand will appear (but existing ones will continue to be built). Mercedes has set 2025, Audi will do it a year later and Alfa Romeo will follow again a year later.

BMW does not impose an end time on petrol engines. In fact, Oliver Zipse, the big boss of BMW, does not want to write off the combustion engine for the time being. The brand wants half of the models sold to be electric by 2030. Now it is about 15 percent. “But it is not necessary to concentrate only on this type of propulsion,” Zipse said during a lecture in Frankfurt, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

BMW realizes that people do not yet want an EV

“Demand for BMW electric cars is currently rising sharply, while sales of combustion engines and plug-in hybrids have only fallen slightly,” says Zipse. He adds that many people are not yet ready for an electric car. The BMW CEO thinks that if there are no more new petrol cars, many consumers will keep their old cars longer.

According to Zipse, the importance of existing cars is being overlooked. There are 1.2 billion cars with a combustion engine around the world. “That's why eFuels are important,” says Zipse. The brand is also experimenting with hydrogen and is therefore looking at various alternatives to fossil fuels. One thing is certain: BMW wants to continue with the combustion engine for the time being.

No fake manual gearbox in BMW i models

BMW board member Frank is certain that the driving behavior of the electric BMW M3 will be 'unimaginable'. Could a simulated manual transmission help? Not according to Weber. He laughs about it in an interview with InsideEVs. “Yes, we might be able to imitate a poker, a digital poker,” he jokes.

According to Weber, imitated engine sounds are also off the BMW table. He talks about the time he was in a 'noisy electric Fiat'. In other words, an Abarth 500e. 'Yes, you can do this. I don't think it's in line with what BMW is known for,” Weber said. In future M models with electric motors, you should therefore not expect straight-six sounds from the speakers.